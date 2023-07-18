Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Maple Leafs hire Derek Clancey as assistant GM

By
Field Level Media
Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Easton Cowan stands with Leafs staff after being selected with the twenty eighth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Image: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs named Derek Clancey assistant general manager on Tuesday

"We are excited to add Derek to our hockey operations department," new Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said. "I feel Derek is one of the premier talent evaluators in our game. He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and will play a big role as we continue our goal of building a championship team."

Clancey, 54, most recently oversaw pro and amateur scouting efforts as assistant GM for the Vancouver Canucks last season.

The St. John's, Newfoundland, native was a pro scout with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22, and prior to that spent 14 seasons in various player personnel positions with the Pittsburgh Penguins, contributing to three Stanley Cup championships during his tenure from 2007-2021.

Clancey also has experience behind the bench, with a 260-184-52 record coaching three teams in the ECHL. He also spent a year as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs.

Clancey is a member of the ECHL Hall of Fame. He played eight seasons with Winston-Salem, Erie, Toledo, Columbus and Chesapeake.

--Field Level Media