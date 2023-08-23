NHL

Maple Leafs sign F Auston Matthews to 4-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) shoots the puck against the Florida Panthers in the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
May 12, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) shoots the puck against the Florida Panthers in the first period in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed star forward Auston Matthews to a four-year contract extension worth $53 million on Wednesday.

Watch
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
5 hours ago
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023

The new deal will kick in for the 2024-25 season. Matthews has one year remaining on his current contract, which was signed in February 2019.

Advertisement

Matthews, 25, carries a cap hit of $11.64 million this season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews is a two-time Maurice Richard winner. He also won the 2016-17 Calder Trophy and the 2021-22 Hart Trophy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Matthews finished this past season with 85 points (40 goals, 45 assists) in 74 games and has amassed 542 points (299 goals, 243 assists) in 481 games over seven NHL seasons, all with Toronto.

—Field Level Media