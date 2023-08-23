Maple Leafs sign F Auston Matthews to 4-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed star forward Auston Matthews to a four-year contract extension worth $53 million on Wednesday.

The new deal will kick in for the 2024-25 season. Matthews has one year remaining on his current contract, which was signed in February 2019.

Matthews, 25, carries a cap hit of $11.64 million this season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews is a two-time Maurice Richard winner. He also won the 2016-17 Calder Trophy and the 2021-22 Hart Trophy.

Matthews finished this past season with 85 points (40 goals, 45 assists) in 74 games and has amassed 542 points (299 goals, 243 assists) in 481 games over seven NHL seasons, all with Toronto.

