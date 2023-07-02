Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Maple Leafs sign F Tyler Bertuzzi for one year, $5.5 million

Field Level Media
Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of game four in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena.
Image: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday

Bertuzzi, 28, split last season between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins, finishing with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 50 games. In seven playoff games with Boston, Bertuzzi posted 10 points (five goals, five assists).

A second-round pick of the Red Wings in the 2013 draft, Bertuzzi has 218 points (92 goals, 126 points) in 326 games over seven seasons with the Red Wings and Bruins.

--Field Level Media