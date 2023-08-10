Maple Leafs sign first-round pick Easton Cowan

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Easton Cowan, their first-round 2023 draft pick, to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday
Financial terms were not announced
Cowan, 18, was selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 28 overall pick in June's draft
In the 2022-23 season, Cowan played in 68 regular-season games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and tallied 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists). He added 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 playoff games
The Maple Leafs open their preseason schedule Sept. 24 against the Ottawa Senators
