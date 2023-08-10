NHL

Maple Leafs sign first-round pick Easton Cowan

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Easton Cowan stands with Leafs staff after being selected with the twenty eighth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Easton Cowan stands with Leafs staff after being selected with the twenty eighth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Image: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Easton Cowan, their first-round 2023 draft pick, to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
August 3, 2023

Financial terms were not announced

Cowan, 18, was selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 28 overall pick in June's draft

Advertisement

In the 2022-23 season, Cowan played in 68 regular-season games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and tallied 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists). He added 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 playoff games

The Maple Leafs open their preseason schedule Sept. 24 against the Ottawa Senators

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Medi