Mariners designate INF Kolten Wong for assignment

Field Level Media
Jul 4, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Kolten Wong (16) against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park.
Image: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners began the process of parting ways with disappointing Kolten Wong by designating the second baseman for assignment on Tuesday

The Mariners DFA'd Wong and optioned outfielder Taylor Trammell and right-hander Juan Then to Triple-A Tacoma to open roster spots for recent trade acquisitions Josh Rojas and Dominic Canzone from the Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Trent Thornton from the Toronto Blue Jays

Wong, 32, batted just .165 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 67 games with Seattle. The Mariners acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro

Wong hit 29 homers for Milwaukee over the previous two seasons, including a career-high 15 last season

For his career, Wong has a .256 average, 84 homers and 397 RBIs in 1,169 games over 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2013-20), Brewers (2021-22) and Mariners

Trammell, 25, is batting .130 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 22 games with Seattle this season

Then, 23, has a 4.91 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Mariners this year

Rojas and Canzone were acquired as part of a package when Seattle traded closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks on Monday. Canzone is slated to bat fifth and play right field against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night and Rojas is batting eighth and playing second base

Thornton was acquired from the Blue Jays last week and made one relief appearance at Tacoma. He was recalled by Seattle on Tuesday

--Field Level Medi