MLB

Mariners DFA veteran INF Tommy La Stella

By
Field Level Media
Apr 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Tommy La Stella (4) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners designated veteran Tommy La Stella for assignment on Tuesday to open a roster spot for top pitching prospect Bryce Miller

La Stella, 34, was batting .190 with one extra-base hit and two RBIs in 12 games for the Mariners this season. In 10 major league seasons with six different teams, La Stella is a .266 hitter with 40 home runs and 206 RBIs in 679 games

Miller, 24, was set to make his major league Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics. He was off to a rocky start at Double-A Arkansas, going 0-2 with a 6.41 ERA in four starts. The fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2021 is 7-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 36 minor league appearances (33 starts).

--Field Level Media