Mariners get pitching, hitting in 13-1 drubbing of Orioles

Logan Gilbert allowed just a run on two hits over seven innings and was the beneficiary of a 17-hit attack as the Seattle Mariners defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 13-1 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series

Tom Murphy and Teoscar Hernandez homered for Seattle, which won its second in a row to return to .500 at 37-37. The Orioles have lost two straight

Gilbert (5-4) gave up a solo homer to Anthony Santander to right field with one out in the seventh inning. He walked one and struck out five and earned his first victory since June 6.

The only other hit the right-hander surrendered was a single by Austin Hays on a grounder into center field with one out in the second.

The start of the game was delayed more than 90 minutes because of the threat of inclement weather that never materialized.

The Mariners took the lead in the second inning. Cal Raleigh led off by lining a single to right field and moved to third on Kolten Wong's one-out grounder through the right side of the infield. Murphy followed with a sacrifice fly to center

Seattle scored four more times in the third off Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson (8-5). Ty France drew a leadoff walk and Hernandez lined a single to center, putting runners at the corners. Eugenio Suarez grounded a run-scoring single into left field, with Hernandez advancing to third. Wong lifted a sacrifice fly to left, and Murphy hit a two-run shot to left-center, making it 5-0

Gibson lasted just three innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out four.

The Mariners added a run in the fourth off reliever Logan Gillaspie on Hernandez's two-out solo shot to straightaway center. It was his team-leading 14th home run of the season

The Mariners capped the scoring with seven runs off Keegan Akin in the eighth. Suarez led off with a double to left and, two outs later, Jose Caballero drew a walk. Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez, France, Hernandez and Raleigh followed with run-scoring singles, before Suarez greeted Bryan Baker with a two-run single

Orioles infielder Josh Lester pitched a scoreless ninth

--Field Level Media