Subscribe
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez enters Home Run Derby

Field Level Media
Jun 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a double off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech (34) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez announced Friday that he will participate in the Home Run Derby next month in Seattle

Rodriguez is the first official participant in the eight-player field.

He made his intentions known on Twitter by posting, "July 10. See you in Seattle." He accompanied a 45-second video in which he said, "You know what time it is. Let's run it back."

Rodriguez made quite the showing in last year's event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, belting 81 homers en route to a second-place finish. Then-Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won the event.

Rodriguez, 22, is batting .238 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs in 71 games this season. He was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2022 after hitting .284 with 28 homers and 75 RBIs in 132 games.

--Field Level Media