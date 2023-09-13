Mariners keep pace in playoff run, 3-2 over Angels

Luis Castillo pitched six quality innings and an intentional walk to Julio Rodriguez backfired as the Seattle Mariners remained in playoff position with a 3-2 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mariners (81-65) won their second in a row to at least stay in the American's League's third and final wild-card spot.

Brett Phillips homered for the Angels (68-79) who dropped the final two games of the series after claiming the opener in extra innings.

Castillo (13-7) won his seventh consecutive decision. He allowed two runs on just three hits, with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Seattle's Justin Topa and Matt Brash each pitched a scoreless inning of relief before Andres Munoz worked the ninth for his 13th save of the season. The trio of relievers combined for six strikeouts.

Munoz allowed a single to Phillips, who was thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Cal Raleigh for the final out.

Trailing 2-1, the Mariners took the lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Ty France was hit by a pitch from Jose Suarez (1-3) leading off the inning. With two outs and France still at first, the Angels decided to intentionally walk Rodriguez. Jimmy Herget came on to face Raleigh, who lined a run-scoring single to right, tying the score and sending Rodriguez to third. Teoscar Hernandez reached on an infield single, scoring the go-ahead run.

The Angels opened the scoring on Phillips' solo shot to right field with one out in the third.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the inning. Josh Rojas lined a one-out single to left and J.P. Crawford reached on rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel's throwing error. Rodriguez lined a run-scoring double to left to make it 1-1.

The Angels regained the lead in the fourth as Zach Neto led off with an infield single and Brandon Drury followed with a run-scoring double to left.

The Angels played their 10th consecutive game without designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who remained out with a strained right oblique.

—Field Level Media