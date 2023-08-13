Mariners LHP Marco Gonzales to undergo nerve surgery

Seattle Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a nerve in his pitching forearm

Gonzales is slated to have the surgery on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. He told reporters on Sunday that he is hopeful of being recovered by spring training

The procedure will decompress the anterior interosseous nerve in Gonzales' forearm

"This comes after a lengthy process of trying to find answers," Gonzales said. "This gives me the best chance to move forward and get past this so it doesn't happen any further.

Gonzales, 31, hasn't pitched since May 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He felt discomfort in his forearm during the start that lasted 5 2/3 innings

"It became harder and harder to get loose each inning," Gonzales said. "I felt some achy soreness in my forearm, in the middle of it. Basically ever since then each time I go to throw a baseball I feel this aching, sore pain in the middle of my forearm.

Gonzales was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 starts this season

Gonzales has won 10 or more games four times for the Mariners, including a career-best 16 in 2019. He is 65-49 with a 4.14 ERA in 163 games (155 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals (2014-15, 2017) and Mariners

--Field Level Medi