MLB

Mariners LHP Robbie Ray undergoes elbow surgery

By
Field Level Media
Mar 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) walks to the dugout during a fourth inning pitching change against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray underwent flexor tendon repair surgery on his elbow Wednesday in Arlington, Texas

The team announced that Ray had the surgery at TMI Sports Medicine and will begin rehab in two to three weeks. Dr. Keith Meister also reconstructed the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in Ray's left arm.

Ray is done for the season after just one appearance.

Ray struggled with his velocity over 3 1/3 innings during a start on March 31 against the Cleveland Guardians and was placed on the injured list the following day.

The Mariners were initially hoping he would return from the injury in four to six weeks

Ray, 31, is in the second season of a five-year, $115 million deal with the Mariners. He signed as a free agent after winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 for the Toronto Blue Jays

Ray went 12-12 with a 3.71 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 32 starts last season. He has topped 200 strikeouts five times during his 10-year career.

Overall, Ray is 74-71 with a 3.96 ERA and 1,505 strikeouts in 226 appearances (222 starts) with the Detroit Tigers (2014), Arizona Diamondbacks (2015-20), Blue Jays (2020-21) and Mariners

--Field Level Media