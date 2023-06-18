Jarred Kelenic's three-run triple with two outs in the eighth inning broke up a pitching duel as the host Seattle Mariners overcame a franchise-record-tying 16 strikeouts by Chicago's Lance Lynn to defeat the White Sox 5-1 Sunday afternoon

Julio Rodriguez had a two-run double for the Mariners, who went 4-2 on their homestand

Advertisement

Seattle rookie Bryce Miller (5-3) allowed one run on four hits over seven innings. He didn't walk a batter and fanned six.

Lynn (4-8) gave up three runs on four hits and walked two in seven-plus innings. The right-hander surpassed his previous best of 12 strikeouts, set on three occasions, and matched the White Sox mark set by Jack Harshman on July 25, 1954 against the Boston Red Sox

Advertisement Advertisement

Lynn got the Mariners to swing and miss at 33 pitches, the most in the major leagues this season. Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan and Atlanta's Spencer Strider both had 32 earlier this spring

Lynn retired the first six batters he faced before Cal Raleigh led off the bottom of the third inning by grounding a single into right field. With two outs, J.P. Crawford drew a walk and Rodriguez sliced a two-run double into the gap in right-center field.

Advertisement

Lynn retired the next eight in a row before Rodriguez walked with one out in the sixth. Rodriguez stole second but was stranded there as Lynn struck out Ty France and Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning.

Chicago lifted Lynn after Kolten Wong's bunt single leading off the eighth. Reynaldo Lopez entered, got Crawford to ground into a forceout and fanned Rodriguez before walking France and Hernandez. Kelenic hit a liner into the gap in left-center that rolled all the way to the wall to clear the bases.

Advertisement

Miller retired the first seven hitters before Jake Burger lined a ball off the right-hander's left calf with one out in the third inning for an infield single.

The White Sox got on the scoreboard in the sixth. Elvis Andrus hit the first pitch of the inning into the left-field corner for a double and Andrew Benintendi grounded the next pitch just out of the reach of diving second baseman Wong for a run-scoring single that made it 2-1 Seattle

Advertisement

--Field Level Media