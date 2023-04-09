Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Mariners place 1B Evan White, RHP Andres Munoz on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) reacts in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at T-Mobile Park.
Oct 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (75) reacts in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners placed first baseman Evan White on the 60-day injured list and right-hander Andres Munoz on the 15-day IL on Sunday

Watch
Something is wrong with the Knicks | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Hand Gesture Mania | Worst of the Week
Thursday 11:25AM
Which ownership group is best suited to buy the Commanders? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 5:06PM

White has a left adductor strain and Munoz is dealing with a right deltoid strain.

Advertisement

A Gold Glove winner with Seattle in 2020, White exited Triple-A Tacoma's April 1 game with his latest injury.

White, 26, was limited to 30 games in 2021 due to a hip injury and missed all of 2022 after hernia surgery.

Top Image
Tout Image
50% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

White has batted .165/.235/.308 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 84 career games with the Mariners

Munoz, 24, has recorded one save and allowed no runs in four relief appearances this season.

Advertisement

Munoz is 3-6 with a 2.74 ERA and six saves in 91 games (no starts) with the San Diego Padres (2019) and Mariners

In corresponding moves Sunday, Seattle called up Justin Topa and JB Bukauskas from Triple-A and optioned fellow right-hander Matt Festa to Tacoma.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media