Mariners place 1B Evan White, RHP Andres Munoz on IL

The Seattle Mariners placed first baseman Evan White on the 60-day injured list and right-hander Andres Munoz on the 15-day IL on Sunday

White has a left adductor strain and Munoz is dealing with a right deltoid strain.

A Gold Glove winner with Seattle in 2020, White exited Triple-A Tacoma's April 1 game with his latest injury.

White, 26, was limited to 30 games in 2021 due to a hip injury and missed all of 2022 after hernia surgery.

White has batted .165/.235/.308 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 84 career games with the Mariners

Munoz, 24, has recorded one save and allowed no runs in four relief appearances this season.

Munoz is 3-6 with a 2.74 ERA and six saves in 91 games (no starts) with the San Diego Padres (2019) and Mariners

In corresponding moves Sunday, Seattle called up Justin Topa and JB Bukauskas from Triple-A and optioned fellow right-hander Matt Festa to Tacoma.

--Field Level Media