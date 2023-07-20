Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Mariners place Jarred Kelenic on IL, promote Cade Marlowe

Field Level Media
Jul 19, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) runs toward first base after hitting a single against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners placed Jarred Kelenic on the 10-day injured list Thursday and recalled fellow outfielder Cade Marlowe from Triple-A Tacoma

Kelenic was seen in a walking boot on Thursday, one day after he sustained a left foot fracture during the Mariners' 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins

Kelenic, 24, is hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games this season.

He is hitting .201 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs in 237 career games with Seattle.

The Mariners acquired Kelenic from the Mets as part of a trade in December 2018 that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York

Marlowe, 26, will make his major league debut against the Twins on Thursday and start in left field.

He batted .255 with one homer, 47 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 63 games with Tacoma this season. He has hit safely in 22 of his last 24 games.

--Field Level Media