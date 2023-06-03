The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a forearm strain

The team also transferred right-hander Easton McGee to the 60-day injured list, also with a forearm strain.

Those moves allowed Seattle to make room for right-hander Bryan Woo, who was set to make his major league debut in Saturday's start against the host Texas Rangers.

Gonzales, 31, is 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has 34 strikeouts and 18 walks in 50 innings.

McGee, 25, landed on the 15-day IL on April 30. He allowed on hit in 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his lone start of the season on April 29 at Toronto.

Woo, 23, is 3-2 with a 2.05 ERA in nine starts this season at Double-A Arkansas. He has struck out 59 batters and walked 12 in 44 innings.

--Field Level Media