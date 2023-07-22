Mariners place OF AJ Pollock (hamstring) on IL

The Seattle Mariners placed veteran outfielder AJ Pollock on the injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain while right-hander Prelander Berroa was optioned to Double-A Arkansas

In corresponding moves, outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and right-hander Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas.

Advertisement

Pollock, who was removed from Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with his injury, was batting .173 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games this season. The 35-year-old is a career .273 hitter over 12 seasons with 145 home runs and 485 RBIs for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-18), Los Angeles Dodgers (2019-21), Chicago White Sox (2022) and Mariners

Berroa, 23, made his major league debut Friday when he walked three batters in two-thirds of an inning but did not allow a run.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trammell, 25, hit .133 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 20 games with the Mariners earlier this season. The 2016 first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds is a career .168 hitter with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs in 114 games for Seattle over the past three seasons

Campbell, 25, made his major league debut earlier this month. Campbell, a second-round draft pick in 2019, did not give up a run over three outings with the Mariners

Advertisement

--Field Level Media