Mariners place SS J.P. Crawford (concussion) on 7-day IL

The Seattle Mariners on Friday placed shortstop J.P. Crawford, who sustained a concussion in a collision with a teammate, on the seven-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday

Crawford and third baseman Eugenio Suarez collided when both tried to field a ground ball during the fourth inning of a 6-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Crawford eventually came out of the game and later was diagnosed with a concussion

Seattle on Friday recalled infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma

Crawford, 28, is batting .266 with 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs in 384 at-bats over 107 games. Key to the Mariners' offense as the leadoff batter, he entered Friday ranked second in the American League in walks (68) and third in on-base percentage (.379)

In seven seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-18) and Mariners (2019-23), Crawford is batting .251 with 125 doubles, 13 triples, 37 homers and 222 RBIs in 630 games. He has a .341 career on-base percentage

Haggerty, 29, has played in 24 games for Seattle this season and hit .190 (8-for-42). He has fared much better at Tacoma, batting .319 with eight homers, 29 RBIs and 18 steals in 166 at-bats over 42 games

His major league career began in 2019 with the New York Mets, then he joined Seattle for the 2020 season. He's hitting .229 in 166 major league games

