MLB

Mariners release Kole Calhoun, send Chris Clarke back to Cubs

By
Field Level Media
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun (56) reacts after a called third strike during the sixth inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Jul 24, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun (56) reacts after a called third strike during the sixth inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Image: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Kole Calhoun is back on the free agent market after opting out of his minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners, The Athletic reported Sunday.

The Mariners confirmed Calhoun was released later on Sunday. They also announced right-hander Chris Clarke was returned to the Chicago Cubs.

Calhoun, 35, batted .250 with two RBIs in 12 games this spring with the Mariners, who signed him on Feb. 23.

The 11-year MLB veteran and former Gold Glove winner batted just .196 with 12 homers, 49 RBIs and 136 strikeouts in 125 games last season with the Texas Rangers.

Calhoun is a lifetime .243/.316/.418 hitter with 173 home runs and 557 RBIs in 1,196 games with the Los Angeles Angels (2012-19), Arizona Diamondbacks (2020-21) and Rangers.

Clarke, 24, posted a 5.40 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Mariners this spring.

He was selected by the Mariners with the 22nd pick in the major league phase of the 2022 Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7. The 6-foot-7 pitcher originally was selected by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Southern California.

--Field Level Media