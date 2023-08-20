Mariners rookie Emerson Hancock (shoulder) exits vs. Astros

Seattle Mariners rookie right-hander Emerson Hancock exited Sunday's game against the host Houston Astros because of a right shoulder strain.

Hancock, 24, scattered two hits over two scoreless innings on Sunday.

The sixth overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft, Hancock had yet to record a decision and owned a 5.40 ERA in two starts with Seattle.

Advertisement

He is no stranger to arm injuries, however. His start to last season was delayed by a lat strain.

Hancock posted an 11-5 record with a 4.32 ERA in 20 starts for Double-A Arkansas this season. He struck out 107 batters with 38 walks in 98 innings.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media