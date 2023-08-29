Mariners scratch George Kirby, Julio Rodriguez

The American League West-leading Seattle Mariners found themselves short-handed for their Tuesday game against the visiting Oakland Athletics, as All-Star right-hander George Kirby and center fielder Julio Rodriguez were scratched from the lineup.

Fellow right-hander Luke Weaver got the start in place of Kirby, who was dealing with an illness. Rodriguez was scratched due to left foot soreness, with Cade Marlowe taking over in center field.

Advertisement

Kirby, 25, is 10-8 with a 3.28 ERA across 25 starts this season.

Rodriguez, 22, is batting .286 with 24 homers and 87 RBIs. He has been on a tear over the course of a 13-game hitting streak, going 32-for-62 (.516) with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 13 runs and eight stolen bases.

Advertisement Advertisement

Seattle also lost first baseman Ty France just before the third inning due to a left wrist contusion. He apparently sustained the injury in the second when a pickoff attempt in the dirt from Weaver bounced up and caught him just above his glove.

Prior to exiting, France went 0-for-1. He is batting .256 with 10 homers and 51 RBIs.

Advertisement

Mike Ford took over at first base.

—Field Level Media