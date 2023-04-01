Mark Canha powers Mets past Marlins, 6-2

Mark Canha homered, scored three runs and was a big part of four rallies, leading the New York Mets to a 6-2 win over the host Miami Marlins on Saturday

Canha went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, falling a triple short of the cycle.

Miami was led by Luis Arraez, who went 4-for-5, and Nick Fortes, who was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. Arraez, the 2022 American League batting champ, is off to a .583 start.

Mets starter Tylor Megill (1-0) struck out seven and allowed two runs in five innings. New York's bullpen pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera (0-1) lasted just four innings, walking a career-high six batters. He also allowed two hits and two runs

New York opened the scoring in the second.

Canha hit a leadoff double that one-hopped the wall in right, advanced on Eduardo Escobar's groundout to first and scored on Omar Narvaez's sacrifice fly. On that last play, right fielder Jesus Sanchez made a strong throw home, but Fortes couldn't hold on to a short hop after colliding with Canha.

The next batter, Brandon Nimmo, nearly had an RBI single, but third baseman Jean Segura caught his line drive that had a 106-mph exit velocity.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second as Sanchez drew a five-pitch walk, and Fortes hammered a 422-foot homer to left. Fortes hit a high fastball on a 3-1 count.

Canha was behind another Mets rally in the fourth. He drew a five-pitch walk, advanced on two groundouts and scored on Narvaez's single to left

New York rallied again in the fifth as Jeff McNeil blooped a double to left, Pete Alonso lined an RBI two-bagger over third base, and Canha's single to right made it 4-2.

Miami threatened with runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. But Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor ranged into the hole to rob Bryan De La Cruz of a potential RBI single

The Mets padded their lead in the seventh with Canha's solo homer and in the ninth with pinch-hitter Starling Marte's RBI double

--Field Level Media