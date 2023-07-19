Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Marlins 3B coach Jody Reed breaks leg from line drive

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 11, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) yells with Miami Marlins third base/infield coach Jody Reed (33) after hitting a two RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Jun 11, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) yells with Miami Marlins third base/infield coach Jody Reed (33) after hitting a two RBI double against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Image: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed suffered a broken leg after getting hit by a line drive foul ball during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Watch
Is Lionel Messi the best thing to happen to American soccer? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What is the future of the NFL running back? | Agree to Disagree
9 hours ago
This autobot wants to 'transform and roll out' as Michael Jordan | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said it happened early in the game, won by the Cardinals 6-4. Schumaker said the team will need a new third base coach for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Reed, 60, is in his first season as coach and fielding instructor for the Marlins.

Reed played 11 seasons in the majors with five teams, most notably the Boston Red Sox from 1987-92. He was a career .270 hitter as a middle infielder, primarily playing second base.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media