Marlins 3B coach Jody Reed breaks leg from line drive

Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed suffered a broken leg after getting hit by a line drive foul ball during Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said it happened early in the game, won by the Cardinals 6-4. Schumaker said the team will need a new third base coach for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Reed, 60, is in his first season as coach and fielding instructor for the Marlins.

Reed played 11 seasons in the majors with five teams, most notably the Boston Red Sox from 1987-92. He was a career .270 hitter as a middle infielder, primarily playing second base.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media