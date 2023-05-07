Marlins activate INF Joey Wendle from IL

The Miami Marlins activated Joey Wendle from the 10-day injured list on Sunday after the infielder missed slightly more than a month

Wendle strained a right intercostal muscle and placed on the IL on April 4. He last played on April 2.

Advertisement

Wendle, 33, was hitless in eight at-bats over four games before being placed on the injured list.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said the plan is for Wendle to be the team's starting shortstop. But he was not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs

greenworks Amazon’s Choice In Lawn Mowers Is 25% Off Today Gas-like performance at the touch of a button

With up to 60 minutes of run-time and an included 30 minute rapid charger, your mower will always be at the ready. Buy for 25% off at Amazon Advertisement

Wendle is in his second season with the Marlins after playing for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2018-21. He has a .270 career average with 30 homers, 199 RBIs and 54 steals in 541 career games

In 2021, Wendle was an All-Star for the Rays while hitting a career-best 11 homers.

Advertisement

Miami optioned infielder Xavier Edwards to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Edwards went 1-for-6 while playing in his first three major league games.

--Field Level Media