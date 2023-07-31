Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm (oblique) returns for key series vs. Phillies

The Miami Marlins activated center fielder Jazz Chisholm from the 10-day injured list Monday and optioned shortstop Garrett Hampson to Triple-A Jacksonville

Chisholm, 25, missed 21 games with an oblique injury after missing more than a month in the first half with turf toe. He is in his first season as an everyday outfielder after previously playing middle infield

The second-place Marlins have a half-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East with the teams set to open a four-game series at Miami on Monday. Chisholm was in the starting lineup for the opener in center field and batting cleanup

In 45 games this season, Chisholm was batting .246 with nine home runs, 21 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He is a career .243 hitter with 43 home runs, 125 RBIs and 51 steals in 250 games with the Marlins over the past four seasons and was named an NL All-Star last season

Hampson, 28, was batting .275 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 67 games for the Marlins this season. He had three hits and two RBIs in the Marlins' 8-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday

In six seasons, the first five with the Colorado Rockies, Hampson is a career .239 hitter with 27 home runs and 102 RBIs in 486 games

--Field Level Medi