Marlins claim LHP Matt Moore off waivers to bolster bullpen

Field Level Media
Sep 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Matt Moore (55) reacts after giving up a home run during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.
The Miami Marlins claimed veteran left-hander Matt Moore off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

This is the second time in three weeks that Moore has changed teams. The Guardians claimed him on Aug. 31 after the Los Angeles Angels placed Moore and four other players on waivers.

Moore joins the Marlins with 11 games left and Miami competing for a National League wild-card spot. He is ineligible to be on the Marlins' playoff roster should they earn a wild-card berth because he was added to the roster after Sept. 1.

Moore, 34, is 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 46 relief appearances with the Angels and Guardians this season. In five appearances for Cleveland, he posted a 3.86 ERA.

Moore is 65-63 with a 4.37 ERA in 314 appearances (164 starts) with seven teams.

The Marlins recalled right-hander Tommy Nance (shoulder) from Triple-A Jacksonville and placed him on the 60-day injured list to open a spot for Moore on the 40-man roster.

—Field Level Media