Marlins come back late to top Pirates

Josh Bell hit a two-run double in a four-run eighth Friday as the visiting Miami Marlins came back to top the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

Jake Burger added an RBI single and Jazz Chisholm Jr. had the go-ahead sacrifice fly RBI for the Marlins (83-76), who were left on the verge of clinching a National League wild-card spot.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Huascar Brazoban (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh. Tanner Scott pitched the ninth for his 11th save.

Endy Rodriguez had an RBI single for the Pirates (75-85), who have lost four of five.

Pittsburgh starter Osvaldo Bido pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, struck out two and walked none.

Colin Selby (2-2) gave up four runs and four hits in the eighth without getting an out.

In the third, Rodriguez walked and went to second on Liover Peguero's infield single. Connor Joe's single to center loaded the bases. After Bryan Reynolds struck out, Rodriguez scored on Hayes' groundout for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.

The Pirates added two more in the fourth. Jared Triolo opened with a double to left and went to third on Henry Davis' groundout. After Joshua Palacios struck out, Rodriguez singled to center, driving in Triolo to make it 2-0.

Peguero singled to left, with Rodriguez going to third. Peguero stole second, and Joe walked. That chased Cabrera for Steven Okert. Reynolds reached on shortstop Garrett Hampson's throwing error, allowing Rodriguez to score for a 3-0 lead.

In the eighth, Ryan Borucki, facing his fourth batter, struck out pinch-hitter Xavier Edwards, then gave way to Selby. Hampson and pinch-hitter Luis Arraez each singled to left, with pinch-runner Nick Fortes replacing Arraez.

Jorge Soler walked to load the bases. Bell doubled off the wall in right to drive in Hampson and Fortes to close it to 3-2, then left for pinch-runner Yuli Gurriel. Burger's base hit to left drove in Soler to tie it.

Carmen Mlodzinski replaced Selby. Chisholm Jr.'s sacrifice fly to center gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead.

—Field Level Media