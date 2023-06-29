Marlins end Red Sox no-hit bid, complete 3-game sweep

Despite Boston Red Sox starter Brayan Bello flirting with a no-hitter, the visiting Miami Marlins rallied late and completed a three-game series sweep with Thursday night's 2-0 win

The Marlins ended Bello's no-hit bid and later took the lead -- thanks to Jon Berti's RBI single to center -- during an eighth-inning rally

Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled the Miami lead with his second home run in as many games to straightaway center in the ninth. He has nine blasts.

Joey Wendle went 2-for-4 and starter Jesus Luzardo allowed just three hits and struck out nine over 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Tanner Scott and A.J. Puk pitched two combined innings of one-hit ball following winning reliever Andrew Nardi (6-1). Puk logged his 13th save.

Jean Segura led off the eighth with Miami's first hit -- an single up the middle that diving Red Sox shortstop Enrique Hernandez knocked down behind second base

After Wendle's single to right moved Segura to third, Berti knocked an RBI single to center against reliever Chris Martin. A 5-2-3 double play ball and a strikeout of Jorge Soler ended the inning without any further damage.

Bello (5-5) struck out five and was charged with one run on two hits and one walk over seven-plus innings.

Alex Verdugo began Boston's at-bats with a line single to left, but after a Rafael Devers drew a two-out walk, Luzardo stranded both runners on base to end the opening frame.

After Devers was issued the free pass, the Red Sox offense was held silent until the later stages of the game. Luzardo threw five consecutive 1-2-3 innings, a string that was broken up as Devers and Adam Duvall hit back-to-back singles with one out in the seventh

The Boston offense was held to just four hits and struck out 14 times.

Nardi relieved Luzardo and ended the inning with back-to-back outs, including a strikeout of Masataka Yoshida.

Chisholm reached on a hard ground ball that was scored as an error on Red Sox first baseman Justin Turner in the second, but a strikeout, a grounder and a lineout got Bello out of trouble

Nick Fortes grounding into a double play erased Jesus Sanchez's leadoff walk in the third. Bello snagged an inning-ending liner to continue his long quest with a no-no.

--Field Level Media