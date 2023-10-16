Marlins GM Kim Ng declines option to return

Kim Ng has declined her option to return as general manager of the Miami Marlins.

Ng, 54, became the first female GM of a men's team in the history of major U.S. sports when she was hired on Nov. 13, 2020.

Advertisement

MLB Network linked her to the opening in Boston to replace former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Advertisement

The Marlins announced Monday that Ng declined her mutual option after the team exercised its option for her to return for the 2024 season.

Advertisement

"We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well," the Marlins said in a statement.

Miami finished 84-78 and reached the playoffs for the first time in Ng's three-season tenure. The Marlins were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild-Card Series.

Advertisement

"We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field," the Marlins' statement said. "We are committed to our fans and the South Florida community and look to build off the momentum of the great progress of this year."

Before her historic hire by the Marlins, Ng worked as an assistant director of baseball operations with the Chicago White Sox (1990-96) and as assistant GM with the New York Yankees (1998-2001) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11). She was the senior vice president of baseball operations for Major League Baseball from 2011-20.

Advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora played for the Dodgers from 1998-2004, overlapping with Ng's time in the front office.

—Field Level Media