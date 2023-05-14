Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is dealing with turf toe and will see a specialist, manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday
The team will decide after that visit whether to place Chisholm on the injured list, Schumaker said.
Chisholm left Saturday's loss to the Reds in the eighth inning when he ran into the wall while trying to flag down the go-ahead RBI double off the bat of Cincinnati's Henry Ramos. He later was diagnosed with a right foot contusion.
Chisholm, 25, hit a solo home run on Saturday before being lifted. On the season, he is hitting .229 with seven home runs, 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases from the leadoff spot.
--Field Level Media