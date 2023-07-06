Marlins OF Jonathan Davis to have knee surgery

Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis will have surgery Thursday on his right knee
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
The team said he will undergo a meniscus repair at the University of Miami Health System.
Davis, 31, landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He was carted off the field in Tuesday's win against the St. Louis Cardinals after trying to catch a fly ball in the fifth inning.
The timetable for his return is not clear.
Davis has batted .244 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 34 games since being acquired in a May 22 trade with the Detroit Tigers.
He is a career .198 hitter with six home runs and 30 RBIs in 205 games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-21), New York Yankees (2021), Milwaukee Brewers (2022) and Marlins
--Field Level Media