Marlins overcome three deficits, beat Phillies in 12

Jesus Sanchez hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning as the Miami Marlins rallied multiple times to defeat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Wednesday night

The Marlins trailed 5-0 in the sixth but came back to tie the game in the ninth, and also fell behind in the 10th and 11th innings before winning on Sanchez's bloop hit. The teams scored a combined seven runs in extra innings

Alec Bohm went 4-for-6 with three RBIs (including a run-scoring single in the 11th) for the Phillies, and Brandon Marsh slugged a two-run homer in the top of the 10th

Miami's Jorge Soler tied the score 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth with his 404-foot solo homer to center. It was his 26th home run of the season

But Marlins closer David Robertson -- acquired from the New York Mets on Friday -- got roughed up for the second straight night in allowing Marsh's homer

Josh Bell and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning for the Marlins. Bell (4-for-5 with one walk and two RBIs) and Jake Burger (2-for-4 with one walk) made their Marlins debuts after arriving via deadline trades on Tuesday

Miami's Jon Berti tied the score in the 10th with a sacrifice fly, and Bell's RBI single knotted things in the 11th

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez saw his majors-leading batting average fall to .378 as he went 1-for-6. He also survived an eighth-inning play in which he appeared to get spiked by Philadelphia's Garrett Stubbs while covering second on a forceout

The Phillies opened the scoring in the fourth as they started the inning with four straight hits, including RBI singles by Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott

Philadelphia scored three more runs in the sixth, getting just one hit but taking advantage of four walks and one hit batter against three pitchers. The third pitcher, Steven Okert, nearly got out of the jam cleanly, striking out Johan Rojas and getting Kyle Schwarber on an infield pop

Bohm then took a 1-2 slider for a ball that might have ended the inning had it been a couple of inches higher. On the next pitch, Okert left a slider up and Bohm lined a two-run double to left for the only hit of the inning and a 5-0 lead

Miami got back in the game in the sixth as Bell's homer went 383 feet and Chisholm one-upped him with a 424-foot drive

Miami loaded the bases with one out in the eighth as Bell singled and Avisail Garcia and Burger walked with one out. Sanchez followed with an RBI walk and Berti added a run-scoring groundout to cut Miami's deficit to 5-4

Soler's homer tied the score 5-5 in the ninth, and Marsh's blast gave the Phillies a 7-5 advantage

Garcia had an RBI groundout to make it 7-6, and Berti's sacrifice fly tied the score

