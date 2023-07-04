Marlins place LHP Andrew Nardi (triceps) on 15-day IL

The Miami Marlins placed left-hander Andrew Nardi on the 15-day injured list Tuesday and recalled right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville

Nardi, who is dealing with left triceps inflammation, is 6-1 with two saves and a 3.19 ERA in 41 relief appearances this season. The 24-year-old is 7-2 with those two saves and a 5.08 ERA in 54 career relief appearances with the Marlins

Advertisement

Soriano, also 24, has registered a 1.98 ERA in five relief appearances with Miami. He previously worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings in the Marlins' 7-0 setback to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday

--Field Level Media