Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Marlins place OF Avisail Garcia (back) on IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Avisail Garcia (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Apr 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Avisail Garcia (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with back tightness

Watch
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which teams had the strangest NFL draft? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Garcia, 31, is batting .188 with three home runs and eight RBIs through 22 games this season.

Advertisement

A 2017 All-Star, he is a career .264 hitter with 138 homers and 518 RBIs in 1,071 games with five teams.

The team called up infielder Xavier Edwards from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding transaction.

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

Edwards, 23, a first-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2018, could be in line to make his MLB debut.

Edwards is hitting .306 with four RBIs and seven stolen bases in 20 games this season with Jacksonville.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media