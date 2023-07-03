Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Marlins place OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique) on 10-day IL

By
Field Level Media
Jun 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) reacts after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
Image: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain

Chisholm, 25, was activated from the IL only a week ago after missing more than a month with a turf toe injury.

He is batting .246 with nine homers, 21 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 45 games this season.

An All-Star in 2022, Chisholm is a career .243 hitter with 43 homers, 125 RBIs and 51 steals in 250 games since his 2020 MLB debut.

The Marlins called up infielder/outfielder Dane Myers from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Myers, 27, has yet to make his MLB debut. He is batting .440 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 20 games at Jacksonville

Miami designated right-handed reliever Eli Villalobos, 26, for assignment.

--Field Level Media