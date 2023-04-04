Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Marlins place P Johnny Cueto, INF Joey Wendle on IL

By
Field Level Media
Feb 26, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) throws out St. Louis Cardinals Jose Fermin (35) in the second inning at Roger Dean Stadium.
Image: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Johnny Cueto on the 15-day injured list and infielder Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL on Tuesday

Cueto has right biceps tightness and Wendle, whose designation is retroactive to Monday, is dealing with a right intercostal strain.

Cueto, 37, took the loss in his Miami debut Monday when he allowed two home runs before exiting in the second inning of an 11-1 defeat to the visiting Minnesota Twins.

The two-time All-Star is 143-108 with a 3.46 ERA in 356 games (354 starts) across 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and Marlins

Wendle, 32, is 0-for-8 with one walk and two strikeouts in four games this season. The former All-Star is a career .270 hitter with 30 homers and 199 RBIs in 541 games with the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays and Marlins

In related moves, the Marlins brought up infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson and left-handers Braxton Garrett and Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated right-hander Jeff Lindgren for assignment

--Field Level Media