Marlins place P Johnny Cueto, INF Joey Wendle on IL

The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Johnny Cueto on the 15-day injured list and infielder Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL on Tuesday

Cueto has right biceps tightness and Wendle, whose designation is retroactive to Monday, is dealing with a right intercostal strain.

Cueto, 37, took the loss in his Miami debut Monday when he allowed two home runs before exiting in the second inning of an 11-1 defeat to the visiting Minnesota Twins.

The two-time All-Star is 143-108 with a 3.46 ERA in 356 games (354 starts) across 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox and Marlins

Wendle, 32, is 0-for-8 with one walk and two strikeouts in four games this season. The former All-Star is a career .270 hitter with 30 homers and 199 RBIs in 541 games with the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays and Marlins

In related moves, the Marlins brought up infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson and left-handers Braxton Garrett and Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated right-hander Jeff Lindgren for assignment

--Field Level Media