Marlins place RHP Johnny Cueto (illness) on 15-day IL

The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Johnny Cueto on the 15-day injured list on Monday due to a viral infection.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move, and he started Monday night against the host San Diego Padres. Cueto's trip to the IL is retroactive to Friday.

Cueto, 37, spent time on the 60-day IL earlier this season due to right biceps tightness. He has made just seven appearances (six starts) for the Marlins in 2023, going 0-3 with a 5.57 ERA.

Weathers, 23, was acquired from the Padres on Aug. 1 in a trade that sent first baseman Garrett Cooper and right-hander Sean Reynolds to San Diego.

For the season, Weathers is 1-8 with a 7.32 ERA across 14 appearances (11 starts). On Monday, taking the loss after allowing five runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings as the Marlins fell 6-2 to the Padres.

—Field Level Media