The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Matt Barnes on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left hip impingement

The team recalled rookie right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding transaction.

Advertisement

Barnes, 32, is 1-0 with a 5.48 ERA in 24 appearances (one start) in his first season with the Marlins

Barnes played his first nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox, winning a World Series in 2018 and making the All-Star team in 2021.

Advertisement Advertisement

Soriano, 24, made his MLB debut on April 16. He has no decisions and a 2.57 ERA in three relief appearances with Miami.

--Field Level Media