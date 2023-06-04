Garrett Cooper hit a three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Oakland Athletics with a 7-5 win on Sunday afternoon

Cooper also doubled and scored; Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and tripled; and Bryan De La Cruz and Luis Arraez each had two hits for the Marlins, who have won seven of nine

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara allowed five runs and six hits in seven innings. The reigning NL Cy Young winner struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

A's starter Paul Blackburn allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Ramon Laureano had two hits and two RBIs for the A's, who have lost four straight games.

The first two Miami hitters reached base off Austin Pruitt (1-3) in the eighth before Arraez hit a grounder off the glove of second baseman Aledmys Diaz with one out and the infield in, scoring Joey Wendle for a 6-5 lead.

The Marlins added another run on a passed ball to make it 7-5

Gurriel's RBI double gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the second inning

Alcantara needed just 13 pitches to get through the first two innings but was tagged for five runs in the third.

Nick Allen executed a squeeze play to tie the score 1-1, and Esteury Ruiz followed with an RBI single to give Oakland a 2-1 lead.

Laureano doubled over the head of De La Cruz in left to score two more runs for a 4-1 lead.

Laureano then broke for third base and Alcantara threw the ball away, allowing another run to score for a 5-1 lead.

Miami cut the lead to 5-2 on Jacob Stallings' sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Cooper lined his three-run homer off the base of the left-field foul pole to tie the score 5-5 in the fifth.

Alcantara settled in after his throwing error and retired eight in a row before Laureano singled to lead off the sixth, but he was erased on a double play.

Tanner Scott (4-1) pitched the eighth inning to earn the victory, and Dylan Floro pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

--Field Level Media