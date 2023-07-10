Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Marlins reinstate RHP Johnny Cueto from IL

By
Field Level Media
Feb 26, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) throws out St. Louis Cardinals Jose Fermin (35) in the second inning at Roger Dean Stadium.
Image: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins reinstated right-hander Johnny Cueto (biceps) from the 60-day injured list on Monday

In corresponding moves, the Marlins optioned Sean Reynolds to Triple-A Jacksonville and transferred Jonathan Davis to the 60-day IL

Cueto will not rejoin the starting rotation right away, the Miami Herald reported.

Cueto departed his Marlins debut on April 3 with a biceps issue after giving up four runs in one inning against the Minnesota Twins, including two home runs. He went on a rehab assignment May 6 with Triple-A Jacksonville but came away with a left ankle sprain

He officially is 0-1 with a 36.00 ERA on the season.

In 16 major league seasons with five teams, Cueto is 143-108 with a 3.46 ERA in 356 appearances (354 starts). The two-time All-Star has finished in the top six of Cy Young Award voting three times, including a second-place finish in 2014 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Reynolds did not make an appearance while with the Marlins

