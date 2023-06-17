The visiting Miami Marlins took advantage of the Nationals' ineffective bullpen for a 5-2 win on Saturday to remain perfect in five games against Washington this season

The Marlins extended their winning streak to three games by scoring runs on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch in the seventh to break a 1-1 tie

Joey Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double and Bryan De La Cruz drove in two runs for the Marlins, who will look to complete their second, three-game sweep of the Nationals this season on Sunday. Jorge Soler went 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks for Miami, which had as many walks (seven) as hits

Miami swept visiting Washington from May 16-18.

Luis Garcia and Jeimer Candelario each had two hits for Washington, which has dropped four of its past five games.

The Marlins took the lead for good in the seventh with the game tied at a run apiece. After Chad Kuhl (0-4) replaced fellow reliever Jordan Weems, Jonathan Davis drew a lead-off walk and took third on Nick Fortes' double to center

After Garrett Hampson flew out to right, Kuhl internationally walked Luis Arraez to load the bases before throwing four straight balls to Soler, forcing Davis home for a 2-1 advantage. Kuhl's wild pitch enabled Fortes to score for a two-run lead before he struck out Cruz and Garrett Cooper to end the inning.

The Nationals pulled to within 3-2 in the eighth against reliever Tanner Scott. Lane Thomas led off with a double to left before taking third on Garcia's infield single and crossing the plate when Candelario grounded into a double play

Miami extended their lead to 5-2 in the ninth on De La Cruz's bases-loaded, two-run single that scored Hampson and Arraez.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Davis' sacrifice fly to right

The Nationals pulled even in the fourth when Joey Meneses' single to right scored Candelario, who had doubled with one out

Miami left-hander Braxton Garrett (3-2) allowed a run on four hits to go along with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings. A.J. Puk worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to record his ninth save of the season.

Washington right-hander Jake Irvin pitched five strong innings, allowing a run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks before being relieved by Weems to open the sixth.

--Field Level Media