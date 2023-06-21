It's hard to decide what's more surprising.

Is it that the Miami Marlins are 10 games above .500

Or is it that the Marlins have the third-best record in the National League despite getting underwhelming production from right-hander Sandy Alcantara, the NL's reigning Cy Young Award winner

Alcantara, who will start Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays, is 2-5 with a 4.97 ERA through 14 starts this season

In 32 starts last season, Alcantara was masterful, producing a 14-9 record and a 2.28 ERA. He led the league in complete games (six) and innings (228 2/3).

Alcantara has yet to beat Toronto, though. In two career starts against the Blue Jays, he is 0-1 with a 3.21 ERA

Toronto will counter with right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-3, 3.01 ERA), who has been very successful when facing Miami. In seven appearances, including six starts, he is 3-1 with a 1.53 ERA.

Further, when pitching in Miami, Gausman is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in three appearances (two starts).

This year, Gausman has won his past four decisions. In fact, he hasn't lost since May 4. He went 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA in six April starts. Gausman then slumped in five May starts, going 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA.

However, he has come roaring back in four June starts, going 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA.

The Wednesday game will decide the series after Miami won 11-0 on Monday and Toronto responded with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

"We chased the fastball at the top of the zone a couple too many times," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said after his team's loss

Still, the Marlins, who had their five-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, are 17-6 the American League foes this season

Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory that showed the Blue Jays' depth. Pinch hitters Santiago Espinal (double, run) and Ernie Clement (RBI single) combined to snap a scoreless tie in the eighth inning

In addition, four Blue Jays relievers came up big. Ex-Marlin Yimi Garcia earned the win; Tim Mayza induced the game's biggest double play, ending an eighth-inning threat; and Jordan Romano picked up his 21st save of the year

Then there is Daulton Varsho, who in the ninth inning took over in center field after three-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier was removed for pinch hitter Clement. Varsho made two stellar running catches to end the game.

"Guys were ready," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "It's a credit to them understanding their spots."

Meanwhile, the big story for the Marlins continues to be Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .398 batting average as he bids for his second straight batting title. He also leads all National League second basemen in All-Star voting

In a comical twist to Arraez's red-hot first half of the season, it turns out that the Miami star -- after every single -- playfully strikes first base coach Jon Jay with his hand to the chest.

"I'm concerned about Jon," Schumaker joked. "He's taking a beating. But Luis has been incredible. From Day 1, he's been locked in and focused with professional at-bats."

--Field Level Media