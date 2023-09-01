Marlins score 4 in 11th to defeat Nationals, 8-5

Bryan De La Cruz and pinch hitter Jon Berti had run-scoring singles and Garrett Hampson smashed a two-run home run in the 11th inning to lift the Miami Marlins to an 8-5 victory against the host Washington Nationals on Friday night.

It was only Hampson's second homer in 72 games this year as the Marlins (68-67) won for the second night in a row.

Tanner Scott (7-4) was the winning pitcher despite being charged with an unearned run in each of the extra innings.

CJ Abrams, Lane Thomas and Travis Blankenhorn homered for the Nationals (62-74), who've lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

Blankenhorn played in his first major-league game in more than a year after he was called up with the rosters expanding in September.

It marked his second homer in 27 career games.

There was no scoring after the third inning until the 10th.

Miami's Josh Bell's fielder's choice groundout gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead. Lane Thomas began the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to tie the score.

Robert Garcia (0-1) took the loss. Washington's Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth and 10th for Washington.

Luis Arraez finished with two hits and scored two runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who drove in two runs, and Hampson both had two hits.

Marlins starter Eury Perez worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Nationals starter Jake Irvin gave up three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Chisholm knocked in a first-inning run with a single. Abrams countered to tie the game in the bottom of the inning on his 15th home run of the season, marking his first home run in eight games.

Jake Burger's sacrifice fly and Chisholm's groundout gave the Marlins two runs in the third.

The Nationals were even again in the bottom of the inning on home runs from Thomas and Blankenhorn. It marked the 21st long ball of the season for Thomas, who ended with three hits.

—Field Level Media