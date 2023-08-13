Marlins score five runs in ninth to stun Yankees

Jake Burger hit a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning as the Miami Marlins rallied for an 8-7 victory over the host New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon

The Marlins got their eighth walk-off win by rallying for five runs in the ninth against Clay Holmes (4-3) and Tommy Kahnle

Holmes committed a two-run throwing error on a comebacker by Josh Bell, and Bell scored from first base when Luis Arraez lined a tying two-run triple down the right field line

The Yankees deployed two outfielders and five infielders, and Tommy Kahnle walked Bryan De La Cruz, who stole second on the first pitch to Burger. Miami's third baseman then sharply singled to left field on a 2-1 pitch, Arraez scored and the Marlins celebrated

Burger collected three hits and hit an RBI single off Gerrit Cole. Arraez hit an RBI single off Cole and De La Cruz hit an RBI double in the eighth off Keynan Middleton

Jorge Lopez (6-2) pitched a perfect top of the ninth to set up Miami's dramatic comeback

The Yankees were unable to get their second series win since the All-Star break. They took a loss after entering the ninth with at least a four-run lead for the first time since July 2021

Before the collapse, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer and Ben Rortvedt hit a solo homer to help New York build a 7-1 lead through 5 1/2 innings

Isiah Kiner-Falefa opened the scoring with an RBI single and Giancarlo Stanton added a run-scoring double. Stanton later scored on an RBI grounder by Billy McKinney after Gleyber Torres scored on a wild pitch following stolen bases on consecutive pitches

Torres finished with three of New York's five stolen bases

Cole allowed two runs and six hits in six innings in his 100th start as a Yankee. He allowed two runs or fewer for the MLB-best 19th time and got six strikeouts

Miami rookie starter Eury Perez allowed four runs on four hits in four innings before Huascar Brazoban gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings

