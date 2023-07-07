Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Marlins send RHP Eury Perez to Double-A Pensacola

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Jul 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Image: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins optioned right-hander Eury Perez to Double-A Pensacola on Friday, a move designed to limit the 20-year-old's workload

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Perez is 5-3 with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings over 11 starts. He has lost his last two starts, including one in which he gave up six runs and seven hits in one-third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves on July 1.

Advertisement

Perez pitched Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals and allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He was the losing pitcher in a 3-0 setback.

"It's always hard when somebody gets sent out," Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. "It definitely wasn't ideal. You definitely feel for players when you have to send them out. But listen, he was a pro. I think after it, he understood, and he's very focused on making his way back here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Perez made his major league debut on May 12. Ng said there was no timeline for his return to the majors.

Miami also recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds and left-hander Robert Garcia from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated right-hander Jeff Lindgren for assignment.

Reynolds, 25, is 2-1 with 11 saves and a 2.66 ERA in 31 relief appearances between Pensacola (24 games) and Jacksonville (seven).

Garcia, 27, is 2-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 27 appearances (one start) at Jacksonville.

Advertisement

Lindgren, 26, had a 5.14 ERA in three relief outings for the Marlins, and was 6-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 starts for Jacksonville

--Field Level Media