Marlins send RHP Eury Perez to Double-A Pensacola

The Miami Marlins optioned right-hander Eury Perez to Double-A Pensacola on Friday, a move designed to limit the 20-year-old's workload

Perez is 5-3 with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings over 11 starts. He has lost his last two starts, including one in which he gave up six runs and seven hits in one-third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves on July 1.

Perez pitched Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals and allowed one run and three hits in six innings. He was the losing pitcher in a 3-0 setback.

"It's always hard when somebody gets sent out," Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. "It definitely wasn't ideal. You definitely feel for players when you have to send them out. But listen, he was a pro. I think after it, he understood, and he's very focused on making his way back here.

Perez made his major league debut on May 12. Ng said there was no timeline for his return to the majors.

Miami also recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds and left-hander Robert Garcia from Triple-A Jacksonville and designated right-hander Jeff Lindgren for assignment.

Reynolds, 25, is 2-1 with 11 saves and a 2.66 ERA in 31 relief appearances between Pensacola (24 games) and Jacksonville (seven).

Garcia, 27, is 2-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 27 appearances (one start) at Jacksonville.

Lindgren, 26, had a 5.14 ERA in three relief outings for the Marlins, and was 6-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 starts for Jacksonville

