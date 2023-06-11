The Miami Marlins sent veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto on a rehab assignment Sunday to Double-A Pensacola

Cueto, 37, was set to pitch for the Blue Wahoos on Sunday as he nears a return to the major leagues from biceps and ankle injuries.

Advertisement

Cueto departed his Marlins debut on April 3 with a biceps issue after giving up four runs in one inning against the Minnesota Twins, including two home runs. He went on a rehab assignment May 6 with Triple-A Jacksonville but came away with a left ankle sprain

In 16 major league seasons with five teams, Cueto is 143-108 with a 3.46 ERA in 356 appearances (354 starts). The two-time All-Star has finished in the top six of Cy Young Award voting three times, including a second-place finish in 2014 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media