Marlins shut down Trevor Rogers through All-Star break

Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined at least through the All-Star break due to a partial tear in his right lat, according to the Miami Herald

Rogers, 25, landed on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain on April 21 and was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 13 after an MRI revealed the unusual injury to his right lat.

Advertisement

"All the doctors are like, 'You're the first guy I've ever seen with a non-throwing shoulder lat injury like this,'" Rogers said, per the Miami Herald. "I'm like, 'Well, the pleasure's all mine.' It's just one of those things that I can't explain it. It's unfortunate."

Rogers, who last pitched for the Marlins on April 19, said he does not think surgery will be necessary to repair the damage

Advertisement Advertisement

"Where the injury was located, there's so much blood flow to the area that the body can naturally heal itself," he said. "I was thankful to hear that. It was kind of scary when you hear that it's torn. Thankfully, it was in a good spot."

Rogers made four starts before the injury, going 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Advertisement

The 2021 All-Star is 13-23 with a 4.12 ERA in 59 career starts since making his major league debut with the Marlins in 2020. Miami selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft

--Field Level Media