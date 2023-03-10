Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Marlins sign Yuli Gurriel, Jose Iglesias to minors deals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) throws beads to the crowd atop a parade vehicle during the Houston Astros Championship Parade in Houston, TX.
Nov 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) throws beads to the crowd atop a parade vehicle during the Houston Astros Championship Parade in Houston, TX.
Image: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins signed infielders Yuli Gurriel and Jose Iglesias to minor league contracts on Friday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
8 hours ago
Who will take down #1 South Carolina in the NCAA tournament?
Yesterday

The veterans from Cuba reported to the team's spring training facility in Jupiter, Fla.

Gurriel, 38, batted .242 with eight homers, 40 doubles and 53 RBIs in 146 games with the World Series champion Houston Astros last season.

Advertisement

The first baseman is a career .284 hitter with 94 homers and 435 RBIs in 801 games over seven seasons with the Astros. Gurriel won the American League batting title (.319) and a Gold Glove in 2021.

Iglesias, 33, batted .292 with three homers, 30 doubles and 47 RBIs in 118 games last season with the Colorado Rockies.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

The shortstop is a lifetime .279 hitter with 47 homers and 366 RBIs in 1,096 games over 11 seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2011-13, 2021), Detroit Tigers (2013, 2015-18), Cincinnati Reds (2019), Baltimore Orioles (2020), Los Angeles Angels (2021) and Rockies. He made the All-Star team in 2015.

--Field Level Media

BaseballMLB