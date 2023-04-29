Marlins stay perfect in 1-run games, down Cubs 7-6

Edward Cabrera struck out 12 batters in five innings, and the host Miami Marlins -- who scored five runs in the first inning -- held on for a 7-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon

The Marlins, who got a scoreless ninth inning and a save from Tanner Scott, are 9-0 this season in one-run games

Jesus Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs for the Marlins. Miami also got three hits each from Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. Arraez leads the majors with a .442 batting average

Patrick Wisdom led Chicago with a two-run homer in the second inning, and Cody Bellinger drilled a solo shot in the sixth. It was Wisdom's team-high 10th dinger of the season.

Cabrera (2-2), who threw a season-high 108 pitches, allowing three hits, five walks and two runs. He walked the first three batters in the third, but he escaped with no runs allowed.

Cubs rookie Caleb Kilian, making his 2023 MLB debut, took the loss. He lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits, two walks and seven runs. The Cubs are 0-4 when Kilian pitches, dating to last year

Miami sent 11 batters to the plate in the first, and Kilian needed 40 pitches to complete the inning.

The biggest hit of the inning was Sanchez's two-run, two-out, line-drive opposite-field, ground-rule double to left. The Marlins then scored on a wild pitch and closed the inning with Jacob Stallings' RBI single and Chisholm's run-scoring hit-by-pitch

Chicago got on the board in the second as Trey Mancini singled, and Wisdom blasted his two-out, two-run homer to left. Wisdom's homer traveled 418 feet.

The Marlins extended their lead to 6-2 in the third as Garrett Hampson stroked a two-out double and scored on Chisholm's single

Miami made it 7-2 in the fourth on three singles, in order, by Arraez, Gurriel and Sanchez (RBI).

Chicago cut its deficit to 7-4 in the sixth. Bellinger led off by smacking a 0-1 slider 411 feet to right. The Cubs then loaded the bases by stringing together three straight singles -- by Mancini, Eric Hosmer and Wisdom. Hoerner hit a sacrifice fly, but Hosmer was doubled up between second and third to end the threat

The Cubs scored two more runs in the eighth as Marlins reliever Steven Okert walked the bases loaded with one out before being removed. The Cubs cashed in with Yan Gomes' run-scoring infield single, and Hoerner hit an RBI groundout

Marlins reliever Matt Barnes got a huge out as Dansby Swanson hit a pop-up to first, and Scott worked around a single in the ninth for his second save of the year

--Field Level Media