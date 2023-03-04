Mason McTavish's tiebreaking goal helps Ducks down Canadiens

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Mason McTavish scored midway through the third period to break a tie and Derek Grant collected two assists as the host Anaheim Ducks claimed a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Jayson Megna and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who have won four of five games. Goaltender John Gibson made 26 saves.

Jonathan Drouin collected one goal and one assist and Nick Suzuki added a single for the Canadiens, who have dropped two straight games and three of four outings. Goalie Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots.

With the score tied 1-1, McTavish - the third overall pick in the 2021 draft - unloaded a rocket of a slap shot from the right face-off dot for the power-play goal at 11:01 of the final frame. For McTavish, it was his 14th goal of his rookie season and gives him five points (1-4-5) in a three-game spree.

Silfverberg extended the lead to 3-1 with another power-play goal four minutes later. Kevin Shattenkirk's point shot was blocked in front of the net, but Silfverberg was on the spot for his 10th goal of the season, which turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Suzuki pulled the Canadiens within one when he pounced on a loose puck with 30 seconds remaining while his team had the goalie pulled for an extra attacker for his 21st goal of the season. The visitors couldn't find the equalizer, however.

The frantic finish capped a game in which the clubs, who are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, traded first-period goals.

Drouin's first goal of the season put the Canadiens on the board 76 seconds into the clash. Gibson got a piece of Mike Matheson's shot from the right circle, but Drouin buried the rebound for his first goal since Jan. 1, 2022, and snapped a 45-game drought.

Megna evened the score three minutes later. A pass attempt by Max Comtois on the rush was blocked by a defender, but Megna grabbed the loose puck in the slot and slipped a shot inside the post for his second tally of the season.

On trade deadline day, Anaheim dealt away a pair of veteran defensemen in John Klingberg (Minnesota Wild) and Dmitry Kulikov (Pittsburgh Penguins), and added forward Bock McGinn.

The Canadiens made moves affecting just players in the minors.

--Field Level Media