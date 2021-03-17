Masseuse accuses Deshaun Watson of sexual assault during massage in her home

Deshaun Watson denied the allegations in a statement. Image : Getty Images

A Houston-area masseuse has accused Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Tuesday night and announced in a social media post from the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee.

The plaintiff’s petition, filed under the name “Jane Doe” in Harris County, Texas, alleges that Watson solicited the masseuse for a massage in her home in March 2020, contacting her via Instagram, and that she had never had any prior contact with Watson or any athletes from the Houston Texans organization. The petition claims Watson stated that he wanted the massage to be focused on his groin area “for relaxation.” The petition details the manner in which Watson reportedly assaulted the masseuse by exposing himself and then “purposely touch[ing] her hand with the tip of his erect penis.”

According to the document, the plaintiff then ended the session and asked Watson to leave her house. In response to being asked to leave, Watson reportedly stated: “I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine.”

Watson also allegedly reached out to the masseuse via text message after the incident to apologize. The document also states that the plaintiff received direct messages on Instagram from two other NFL players, saying that they had been recommended to her by “Big D,” which she took to mean Watson.

Less than two hours after the Facebook post from Buzbee, Watson took to Twitter to dismiss the allegations as coming from a “publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson wrote.

“We are aware of the suit but will decline further comment at this time,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk.